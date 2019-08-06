Skip to content
Top Stories
Leadership, Mendon and Kearney tally wins ahead of sectionals
Video
Top Stories
Fitzgerald leads Amerks win over Utica
Video
Amerks score victory over 1st place Comets 4-2 at Blue Cross Arena
Video
Joe Altobelli, ‘Mr. Baseball’ in Rochester, Red Wings legend, dies at 88 years old
Video
Mendon, Gates girls win big on Tuesday night
Video
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza provide update on COVID-19, vaccinations in Monroe County
Live
Top Stories
‘It’s not fair’: Rioter who put his feet up in Pelosi’s office complains to judge
Video
Top Stories
URMC clinician of color speaks out about getting the COVID vaccine
Video
Trading card boom is real, even for Rochester’s ‘The Yankee Clipper’
Video
Weather forecast: Chilled breezes, flurries, and breaks of sun today
Video
‘I just saw a UFO’: Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he had a strange encounter
Video
Top Stories
Expansion at Strong Museum for video game wing
Video
Top Stories
Lilac Festival doubtful for May, organizers hopeful for event later in summer
Video
School No. 29 in Rochester reopens after COVID-19 outbreak forces closure
Video
Pandemic puts 1 in 3 nonprofits in financial jeopardy
Jewish Senior Life celebrates 100 years
Video
Cuomo Investigation
NYGOP Chairman blasts Dems’ emergency powers deal
Video
EXPLAINER: What is the sexual harassment training Gov. Cuomo claims to have taken?
Cuomo’s briefing full of ‘falsehoods,’ and ‘inaccurate information,’ attorney for accuser says
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Video
‘It would have been better to do nothing’; NYS Republican Leaders blast Dems’ emergency powers deal
Video
Gov. Cuomo will not resign amid sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel awful, embarrassed’
Video
New York easing restrictions on gathering capacity, travel guidance as COVID-19 situation improves
Video
Who is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul?
Video
‘Resign Now!’ billboard directed at Gov. Cuomo goes up in Albany
Gallery
Exclusive poll: New Yorkers think it’s time for a new governor in 2022
Video
New York State Legislature moves to repeal emergency powers from Gov. Cuomo
Video
How Gov. Cuomo has reacted to each sexual harassment allegation so far
Cuomo allegations prompt sexual harassment discussions
Video
Critics: Cuomo apology ‘tone-deaf,’ ignores power imbalance
Video
Executive authorized Attorney General James to investigate Cuomo
New York easing restrictions on gathering capacity, travel guidance as COVID-19 situation improves
Video
Side effects and what to expect after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Video
First responders on scene of garbage truck crash in Genesee County
Mutated COVID-19 strains identified from patients at Rochester Regional Health
Video
WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza provide update on COVID-19, vaccinations in Monroe County
Live
Vaccinations begin at former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in Rochester
Video
Lilac Festival doubtful for May, organizers hopeful for event later in summer
Video
Legendary garbage plate destination Nick Tahou’s Hots building is for sale in Rochester
Video
Weather forecast: Chilled breezes, flurries, and breaks of sun today
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
