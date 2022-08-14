ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Plaza is holding its first-ever celebration of El Día Dominicano — also known as Dominican Day — on Sunday during the plaza’s 2022 market season.

Marking the first year the plaza hosts a celebration of El Día Dominicano, the event will feature a joint proclamation by city and county officials followed by live music, as well as children’s activities featured by the Rochester Latino Theater.

Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.

“I am very proud of the work we are doing. We are excited to see the community connecting and peacefully celebrating the diverse cultural backgrounds of our people,” said Mandez.

The International Plaza is a Latin-themed space and marketplace that features vendors, pop-up tents, and carts to build on the cultural assets of the surrounding area.