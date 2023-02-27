ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is honoring the inductees for the class of 2023:

The inductees are as follows:

Red Wings organist Fred Costello

Dancer and choreographer Garth Fagan

Reggae legends the Majestics

Top-call backing singer Tweet

Radio staple Brother Wease

The late Sebastian Marino, member of heavy-metal bands Anvil and Overkill and founder of Audio Images

“He was a trusted friend of many musicians, locally and nationally. Seb performed with several Rochester-area bands in the 1980s before hitting international stages,” Announcer Jimmy Richmond said about Marino. “He was so pivotal to the sound of and performance of Rochester acts that he was considered of a band, such as Uncle Plum, and the Skycoasters.”

The induction ceremony will take place Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.