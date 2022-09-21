ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of the Jewish New Year happening this weekend, Rochester’s Jewish Senior Life held a Rosh Hashanah parade on Wednesday.

Silvana Bacman, a coordinator of Jewish Senior Life, Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration, renewal, and reflection — so the staff at the organization wanted to commemorate the holiday to celebrate Jewish culture, as well as to show the elderly the community cares for them.

“We would like the residents to know that the community cares for them,” Bacman said. “There’s a very important Jewish value of caring for the elderly, and we would like the residents to know that we care for them.”

Officials said the event started during the COVID-19 pandemic when coordinators couldn’t celebrate the holiday with residents due to restrictions.