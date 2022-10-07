The Haudenosaunee flag fluttering in the air after it was raised at Rochester City Hall, in honor of Indigenous People’s Day (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In anticipation of Indigenous People’s Day, a Haudenosaunee flag was raised Thursday at Rochester City Hall.

Along with the flag raising, the Indigenous Day committee took time to plant four White Pine trees with Rochester’s youth in each of the four city quadrants — the White Pine is the Haudenosaunee Tree of Peace.

The Haudenosaunee are a confederacy of Native Americans made up of five nations that live in Central and Western New York. They are also known by the Iroquois — a name given to them by the French.