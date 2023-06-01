ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City leaders in Rochester are proclaiming the month of June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month to celebrate and recognize Caribbean culture and contributions.

On Thursday, to kick off the celebration, leaders read a proclamation to say that the city is proud of the contributions made by Caribbean-American residents in visual and performing arts, cuisine, and leadership.

“I can’t help but feel pride in the diversity of our community,” said Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham. “And today is appropriate that we take time to celebrate it.”

There are several events happening, such as the Caribbean Link-up event which gives residents a taste of the Bahamas. The event is taking place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Little Theatre will also screen the film “African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey” on June 21.

On June 30, Rochester City Hall will be hosting the closing celebration. People will be able to listen to live Caribbean music, eat food, and dance.