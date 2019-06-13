Crossfield HVAC

Since 1993, the Crossfield Team has been committed to 100% customer satisfaction while providing and maintaining comfortable, energy-efficient home environments for our customers in Monroe, Wayne and Ontario Counties.
To us, “100% Customer Satisfaction” aren’t just words – it is the result of a customer-focused approach backed by honesty, integrity, attention-to-detail and team member training. It has led to our continuous growth, and allows Crossfield to provide a Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty, quality-driven and reliable products, that are backed by 24-hour customer service every day of the year.
“Team Crossfield” means the following for our customers…
- We will take the time to listen and communicate clearly so you are comfortable and informed in your decisions.
- We will provide information and advice so you can determine the best energy and comfort solution for your home and budget. We will never just “install a box.”
- When the “cry for help” goes out, you’ll know we care. We’ll provide timely, professional, and helpful service 24 hours a day. Our highly skilled, trained technicians take great pride in their work and careers.
- Our knowledgeable, empowered office team members will take care of you quickly – without red tape.