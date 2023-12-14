ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty to trying to attack former Congressman Lee Zeldin will be sentenced Thursday morning.

David Jakubonis will appear in court on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m.

In July 2022, Zeldin, while running for governor of New York, stopped by the VFW in Perinton to deliver a speech. Witnesses said Jakunonis climbed onto the stage, pulled out a keychain with sharp points, and lunged at Zeldin. Jakubonis was restrained.

After his arrest that weekend, Jakubonis underwent PTSD and alcohol recovery programs at the Richards House. He was then allowed to live on his own and drive.

In court last September, Jakubonis pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. He is facing up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.