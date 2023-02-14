ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A York woman was arrested for allegedly stealing money from two business owners in the Town of York.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a business on Main Street had money stolen from its safe multiple times. The investigation alleged that 40-year-old Kelly E. Weldy stole money while she worked there as a cleaner.

Investigators said they later discovered that Weldy also stole money from another business in York while she was a cleaner there. The owners of the two businesses then alleged that money was stolen from their homes in York and Geneseo, which Weldy also cleaned.

Weldy was arrested on Monday, February 6, and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and eight counts of petit larceny. She was taken to Livingston County Jail and released on her own recognizance.