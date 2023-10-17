ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yates County District Attorney spoke out on the case of Micheleine Ridley and Andrew Daugherty, two people convicted on sex trafficking charges.

Todd Casella, the DA for Yates County, explains that suspects in the case were abusing and orchestrating the abuse by others.

According to Casella, Daugherty was raping the victim while living in the house with the child — something Ridley knew was happening. Daugherty also sought out individuals that Casella described as “intellectually limited to some degree.”

An investigation into Daugherty began in October 2022 after he and 17 others were accused of raping a girl younger than 13 years old and threatening her with a rifle. Investigators said this occurred in several locations across Yates County for seven years.

Casella says that the victim in the sex trafficking case was recovered and is now safe.

Daugherty pleaded guilty last May to predatory sexual assault, predatory sexual assault against a child. sex trafficking of a child, and compelling prostitution. He was sentenced last June to 40 years to life in prison for the charges. Ridley also pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault.

Sixteen of the other individuals pleaded guilty, one is pending hearing, and another was deemed incompetent to move forward on charges.