Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce employee accused of stealing $100K, forging vaccine card

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Warsaw Police Department say a woman is facing multiple charges including forging vaccination cards, forging checks, and stealing more than $100,000.

Authorities say 45-year-old Kelly Ashcraft is facing charges of:

Second degree grand larceny

Three counts of third degree grand larceny

First degree falsifying business record

Second degree forgery for a fake CDC vaccination card

Three counts of second degree forgery for fake checks.

Police say Ashcraft was arrested and charged on January 26. They say in early January, the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce filed criminal complaint against her alleging that she had stolen funds and forged business records.

Authorities say that since 2018, Ashcraft is alleged to have stolen more than $100,000 and falsified and forged business records for the Chamber of Commerce. Ashcraft was employed as the Director of Member Services for the Chamber.

Officials say Ashcraft also produce a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and filed it with the Warsaw Central School District.

Ashcraft was arraigned in Warsaw Village Court on the nine felony charges and was released with a scheduled return to court on March 7.