CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for course of sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13, federal officials announced Monday.

Craig Poler, 34, will face 20 years in jail and at least 10 years of post-release supervision for his connection to sexual conduct of a minor between January 14, 2020 and January 4, 2022.

“With this defendant getting the maximum sentence under the plea bargain, he will either be in prison or under the supervision of parole for the next 30 years. Wyoming County should be proud of the work that the Wyoming County Department of Child Protective Services did on this case. That unit works around the clock investigating child abuse and child sexual assault cases and often goes unnoticed for the good work that they do. All of us within the criminal justice system will never stop fighting to bring these predators to justice,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the man engaged in multiple acts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13.

Under his sentencing agreement, Poller is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. His previously-set bail of 300,000 was also taken away from him.