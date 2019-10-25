Wyoming County man sentenced for sex acts with a child and recording the victim

WYOMING COUNTY (WIVB) — A man from Wyoming County is heading to prison for engaging in multiple sex acts with a child and recording the victim.

Shayne Hildreth received a 22-year sentence this morning.

Hildreth was convicted of using a child in a sexual performance, unlawful surveillance and other crimes.

Prosecutors say the victim who came forward in Missouri to report the abuse provided the evidence they needed to make their case.

Hildreth still faces federal charges.

He’s accused of transporting child pornography over state lines.