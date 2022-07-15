CASTLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A former resident of Castile faces 15 to 20 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, officials with the Wyoming County Courthouse announced Friday.

34-year-old Craig Poler admitted Thursday to engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 between January 14, 2020 and January 4, 2022.

In addition to his prison sentencing, Poler will be under supervision for the ten years following his release, and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, officials say.

Before his plea, the sentencing was planned for September 15, 2022. According to the District Attorney’s office, after pleading guilty, Poler’s $300,000 bail was revoked, and he is currently being held without bail.

“It is when we all work together towards justice for the victims of all crime that we get just results,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Green said. “We will continue to aggressively bring people who sexually abuse children to justice.”