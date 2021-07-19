Wyoming County man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with 11-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with an 11-year-old girl, federal officials announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said 42-year-old Daniel Hays of Bliss New York pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography, which carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

According to authorities, Hays engaged in a sexually explicit online and text conversation earlier this year with an individual who he believed to be an 11-year-old girl. Officials say that person was actually an undercover New York State Police investigator working with the Department of Homeland Security.

During the conversations, Hays discussed having sex with the child, and asked the child to produce and send to him naked photographs, officials said.

According to authorities, Hays traveled two hours in May in order to have sex with the recipient, but was arrested upon his arrival, at which point he was found to be in possession of candy that he purchased as a gift for the recipient.

Hays is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19.