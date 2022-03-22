WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from the Chamber of Commerce in addition on other charges including falsifying business records.
According to prosecutors, 45-year-old Kelly Ashcraft pleaded guilty to the following Thursday:
- Grand Larceny in the Second Degree
- Forgery in the Second Degree
- Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree
Authorities arrested the woman back earlier on January 26 after the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce submitted a criminal complaint against her alleging that she had stolen funds.
Ashcroft admitted to stealing a total of $105,024.78 from the chamber since 2018. She also admitted to forging a signature of an employee at the organization.
If sentenced, the 45-year-old faces up to 15 years in New York State prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9th.
