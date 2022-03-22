WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from the Chamber of Commerce in addition on other charges including falsifying business records.

According to prosecutors, 45-year-old Kelly Ashcraft pleaded guilty to the following Thursday:

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree

Forgery in the Second Degree

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree

Authorities arrested the woman back earlier on January 26 after the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce submitted a criminal complaint against her alleging that she had stolen funds.

Ashcroft admitted to stealing a total of $105,024.78 from the chamber since 2018. She also admitted to forging a signature of an employee at the organization.

If sentenced, the 45-year-old faces up to 15 years in New York State prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9th.

