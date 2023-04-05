ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to assault after he broke in to a home and violently beat one of the residents, ultimately resulting in his death, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Eric Cushman pleaded guilty to the felony assault in the second degree. At the time of the incident, Cushman was on parole for a previous violent crime.

The night of September 10, Cushman allegedly entered a home in the village of Silver Springs through a window. In doing so, he violated an order of protection that had been issued that morning, prosecutors said.

He then went into the bedroom and, according to prosecutors, began assaulting one of the residents in the head and neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and after approximately 30 days of treatment, died due to his injuries.

Due to his status as a persistent violent felony offender, Cushman will serve a minimum of twelve years behind bars, but could get up to a life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

“It is clear that Mr. Cushman should not be among the general population as he just can’t stop committing violent crimes,” District Attorney Donald O’Geen said. “Based upon his behavior in this case, the death of the victim and his voluminous criminal history the parole board should never let him out.”