Women shot on northwest side of Rochester dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has died from her injuries after a shooting that took place early Thursday morning on the northwest side of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Sawdey Way around 2 a.m. for the report of a woman lying in the road unconscious.

25-year-old Alyssa Spalty was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

In the early hours of Friday, Spalty succumbed to her injuries and died.

The investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157, email at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.