Woman beaten, robbed for wearing respirator mask in store, officials say

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested after they allegedly beat and robbed a woman for wearing a respirator mask to a Family Dollar in Hilton.

The following individuals were arrested and charged for the incident:

18-year-old Rocco Gingello, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery

19-year-old Alexis Gingello, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery

18-year-old Taya O’Connor, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery

19-year-old Nicholas Henderson, of Greece: Charged with second degree robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree and numerous driving charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the Family Dollar located at 82 South Avenue in the Village of Hilton for the report of a robbery.

The victim stated that a group of people had confronted her because she was inside the store wearing a respirator mask.

The woman claimed they said she was infected with coronavirus and upon existing the store, she was punched in the face by multiple people of the group. Her wallet and keys were stolen, officials say.

MCSO said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were later located at Manitou Road and Lyell Road. With assistance of the Ogden Police Department, all occupants were detained.

Those charged were arraigned in Parma Town Court and released on Bail Reform Laws for a court appearance at a later date.