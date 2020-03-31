1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Woman beaten, robbed for wearing respirator mask in store, officials say

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested after they allegedly beat and robbed a woman for wearing a respirator mask to a Family Dollar in Hilton.

The following individuals were arrested and charged for the incident:

  • 18-year-old Rocco Gingello, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery
  • 19-year-old Alexis Gingello, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery
  • 18-year-old Taya O’Connor, of Gates: Charged with second degree robbery
  • 19-year-old Nicholas Henderson, of Greece: Charged with second degree robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree and numerous driving charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the Family Dollar located at 82 South Avenue in the Village of Hilton for the report of a robbery.

The victim stated that a group of people had confronted her because she was inside the store wearing a respirator mask.

The woman claimed they said she was infected with coronavirus and upon existing the store, she was punched in the face by multiple people of the group. Her wallet and keys were stolen, officials say.

MCSO said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were later located at Manitou Road and Lyell Road. With assistance of the Ogden Police Department, all occupants were detained.

Those charged were arraigned in Parma Town Court and released on Bail Reform Laws for a court appearance at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss