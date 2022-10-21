ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has declared a woman’s death on Park Avenue back in May a homicide.

The Rochester Police Department said that in the afternoon of May 27, 2022, officers responded to Park Ave. for a wellness check. They found 33-year-old Amber Gartung dead inside a home.

Since that day, police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Officers said the exact cause of her death will not be revealed yet to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Officers added that no suspects are in custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.