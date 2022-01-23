Woman dies from injuries after shooting near Lyell Ave. in Rochester

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting near Lyell Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area for a report of someone that was struck by a vehicle. Upon their arrival police learned it was a shooting.

A 32-year-old female was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

This marks the city’s fourth homicide of the year following a record 81 homicides in 2021, according to officials. Five days ago, a 30-year-old resident died in a triple shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss