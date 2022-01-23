Woman dies from injuries after shooting near Lyell Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting near Lyell Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area for a report of someone that was struck by a vehicle. Upon their arrival police learned it was a shooting.

A 32-year-old female was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

This marks the city’s fourth homicide of the year following a record 81 homicides in 2021, according to officials. Five days ago, a 30-year-old resident died in a triple shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

An investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

