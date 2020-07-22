Woman who stabbed 73-year-old Rochester man 74 times sentenced for murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced the sentencing today for a woman who stabbed and killed a man in Rochester in January 2019.

Jazmine Simmons, 28, was sentenced Wednesday with 21 years to life in prison after being previously convicted of second degree murder in connection to the death of 73-year-old George Rogers.

Doorely said Simmons had an argument with Rogers at his home on Rosewood Terrace a year and a half ago that led to her stabbing him 74 times, resulting in his death. Doorley says the two were known to each other, and his body wasn’t found until the next month by the landlord.

The case was prosecuted by Michael Bezer, Chief of the Economic Crimes Bureau.

“I want to thank the Rochester Police Department, whose investigation led to the successful prosecution and sentence of Jazmine Simmons,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Bezer. “Nothing brings me more satisfactions than obtaining justice as well as closure for George’s family.”

“The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is satisfied with today’s sentence,” said Doorley. “Ms. Simmons had no regard for the life of George Rogers, choosing to stab him 74 times, resulting in his violent death. Ms. Simmons may now spend the rest of her life in the New York State Department of Corrections because of her horrid actions that took the life of a father from this community.”