Woman who ran over two kids in Gates last summer sentenced to two and a half years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman involved in a crash that left two young children seriously injured last summer in Gates was sentenced Tuesday.

Letoya Palmo, 29, previously pleaded guilty to all charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. Tuesday Palmo was sentenced to two and half years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Palmo was behind the wheel last July when her car jumped the curb on Lyell Avenue and struck two children being pulled in a wagon by their father. The children, 2 years old and 10 months old at the time, were critically injured. The father, who was not injured, addressed the courtroom during Tuesday’s sentencing.

“From critical care – to breathing and feeding tubes – they’re healing but there’s a lot more to go” – Father of two children who were struck by a car and critically injured last summer speaks in court @News_8 — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 25, 2020

Palmo was initially charged with reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely, operation an un-inspected motor vehicle and two tickets for an unrestrained child for the Lyell Avenue crash that left the two children injured.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my kids like that. They’ll have scars their entire life.” – Father of injured children addresses a judge @News_8 @patrileytv — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 25, 2020

After further investigation, Palmo’s charges were upgraded. Originally, police said she told officers she turned around to check on her children in the back seat, but police said she was actually using her phone at the time of the crash.

Based on cell phone evidence, officials said she was using her phone to get a picture of a “for rent” sign when her car swerved off the road and struck a wagon, pinning the young children underneath the vehicle and dragging them about 50 feet.

“I ask for forgiveness. I think about the children every day.” – Letoya Palmo addresses injured children’s family @News_8 @patrileytv — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 25, 2020

