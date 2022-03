ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Rochester is recovering after having been stabbed overnight Saturday in Rochester on Norton Village Lane.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim is 26-years-old and she was stabbed at least one time.

An ambulance took her to an area hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.