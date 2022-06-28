ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation in the area near South Avenue Monday evening, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of South Avenue around 4 p.m. for the report of a woman stabbed. Once at the location, they learned the 29-year-old woman had already been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for stab wounds to the upper body.

Officials later determined the victim was involved in a fight with another woman which resulted in her being stabbed. The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

