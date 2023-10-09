ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was shot three years ago on Potomac Street died from her injuries near the end of September, the Rochester Police Department announced Monday.

On August 13, 2020, officers said that 45-year-old Tamika Vailes was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. She was taken to URMC for what at the time, were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening, Gates police were at the scene of a car accident on Trabold Road and found the driver hiding in a field with a loaded handgun. Investigators determined he was involved in the shooting of Vailes.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Isaac Wynn, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Three years later, on September 27, 2023, Vailles died from the injuries she sustained from the shooting. RPD says her death has been ruled a murder. They add that Wynn was convicted and already sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Police are working with the Monroe County DA’s Office to see if Wynn will face additional charges.