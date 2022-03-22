ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a woman was shot and a stolen vehicle was recovered on the city’s northeast side Tuesday night.

Authorities say a SpotShotter activation led officers to Parkside Avenue around 7:40 p.m. They say the investigation was near Webster Avenue, causing a nearby residence to go into lockdown.

According to police, officers discovered evidence that shots were fired at the scene.

“We began to process the scene and begin our investigation,” Capt. Steven Swetman said. “For approximately 45 minutes we were in the area when we were then made aware of a female who had been shot during this incident. Our victim is a 20-year0old female who went to RGH with a non-life-threatening injury.”

Capt. Swetman later confirmed that a car that was reported stolen was recovered during the incident.

Authorities also confirmed that 530 Webster Avenue went into lockdown due to shots being fired in the immediate area.

Police say no other victims have been located at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.