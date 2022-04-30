ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized following a late night shooting on Weyl Street Friday.

According to police, officers were led to the 100 block of Weyl Street around 10:10 p.m. following several ShotSpotter activations. Upon arrival they located a 27-year-old woman who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was then transported to Rochester General Hospital.

Officials say her injuries are non life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.