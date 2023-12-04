ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was left with serious injuries after she was shot Sunday night in the 400 block of Dewey Avenue.

Rochester police said they arrived to the area at approximately 8:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. They found the 24-year-old victim with at least one gunshot wound to her lower body.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, authorities say she remains in critical condition.

RPD says they do not know what the circumstances were that led to the shooting and are working to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. More updates are expected to follow.