ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was found shot on Holland Avenue in Batavia overnight into Wednesday, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Officers said they got a report of a disturbance involving around 10 to 15 people and that gunshots were heard in the area.

When police arrived, they said that several people ran away from the scene as the woman was found. She was taken to ECMC Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or by clicking the tip button on bataviapolice.org.