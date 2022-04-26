ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a woman was shot while she was inside her house late Monday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Glendale Park and Fulton Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations around 11:50 p.m.

Police officers located evidence that multiple gunshots were fired in the area and an occupied house was struck multiple times.

A 44-year-old woman inside the house was struck at least once in the lower body, according to police, who say she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the other four occupants inside the house, ranging in ages from 16-21, were not injured.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.