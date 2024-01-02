ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was arrested in a deadly car crash in Penfield will be going to prison, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

Michaela Carwile, 28, has been sentenced to three-to-nine years in prison. She will also receive a $500 fine, a $395 surcharge, and will have her license revoked for six months.

According to the DA’s Office, Michaela Carwile, 28, was involved in a head-on collision on Empire Boulevard. The other driver in the crash, 31-year-old Jaunella C. Mincey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Carwile looked impaired and was taken to the hospital, adding that she was under the influence of drugs.

Carwile was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She pleaded not guilty to these charges.