ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is recovering after she was stabbed in Rochester on Sunday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 p.m. for a stab wound victim and the 28-year-old said she was involved in a fight on Rosewood Terrace.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.