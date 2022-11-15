ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman on Driving Park Avenue on November 10.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they responded to Driving Park Avenue for the report of a stabbing. The victim — a 40-year-old woman — was hospitalized for multiple wounds that were considered life-threatening at the time. She is expected to survive, but her injuries appear to be life-altering, according to police.

Investigators said they quickly identified 42-year-old Timothy Williams as a suspect. Police say he was known to the victim.

Williams was arrested without incident and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with attempted murder and assault, both felonies. Officers said he was released from parole in January for a 1997 murder conviction.