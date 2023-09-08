Michaela Carwile was arraigned Friday morning and pleaded not guilty following a fatal car crash in Penfield (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman pleaded not guilty to charges following a fatal crash in Penfield.

Back in June, two cars were involved in a head-on collision on Empire Boulevard, When police and first responders arrived, they said one of the drivers seemed to be impaired. She was taken to a hospital and deputies confirmed she had illegal drugs in her system.

The other driver involved in the crash, later identified as 31-year-old Jaunella C. Mincey, was declared dead at the scene.

28-year-old Michaela Carwile was arrested in August and was indicted of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and five counts of driving while impaired by drugs.

Carwile will appear in Monroe County Court for arraignment at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.