ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $8,000 from a Rochester non-profit she was previously employed at.

According to prosecutors, Danielle Downs of Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to theft from employment and training funds. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Officials say the woman was employed by the Native American Cultural Center between 2019 and 2020. During her time at the non-profit, investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.

In total, authorities estimate she stole around $8,186.85 from the organization.

The woman is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8 in Monroe County.