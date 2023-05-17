ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was arrested following the death of her step-father has pleaded guilty to obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

46-year-old Dawn Mitchel was originally arrested for tampering with physical evidence and concealing a corpse following the death of her stepfather William Mason, who was reported missing from Parma in May 2021. His remains were later discovered in a fire pit near his home.

Mitchel and her step-brother — 43-year-old Lance Mitchel — were both identified as suspects in his death and were arrested.

Near the end of April, Lance admitted in court that he snapped Mason’s neck after he was unable to see his dying mother and had his childhood toys given away after her death. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The DA’s Office says that Mitchel was sentenced to time served in the Monroe County Jail, where she has been held in since August 2021. Her brother is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison.