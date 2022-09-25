ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were killed during separate shootings in the city.

Authorities say the first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was pronounced deceased at around 11 p.m.

Later at around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident and a person who had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene they located a man in his 50s who had been shot in his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

“During the course of the preliminary investigation it was learned the victim was driving south on Jefferson Avenue when his vehicle struck a parked/unoccupied car on the west curb,” a representative with RPD said. “It is unknown at this time if the victim was shot prior to, or after the motor vehicle accident.”

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating both incidents and is asking anyone with further information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.