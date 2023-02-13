RPD is investigating Clifford Avenue after a woman was struck by a car in a fatal hit-and-run (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman in her 50s was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred on Clifford Avenue on Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced Monday.

RPD responded to the area and found the victim lying in the road. They said she had trauma to her upper body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where life-saving measures were attempted, but she died shortly after arrival.

Investigators said the woman was hit by a car while she was crossing Clifford Avenue — the suspected vehicle fled the scene.

RPD is investigating to determine the identity of the driver. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

