ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is expected to survive her injuries from a drive-by shooting that happened in the area of Lake Avenue and Maplewood Drive Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the 49-year-old woman came to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound in her upper body.

Investigators learned that the woman was inside a vehicle with an 18-year-old man when someone pulled up in another vehicle alongside her’s. The suspect opened fire and shot her. The man was uninjured.

RPD is currently looking into several leads and are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 911.