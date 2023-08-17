ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Lyndhurst Street and Cumberland Street.

According to RPD, they responded to the area and found a woman with a cut on her hand. It was determined that her injury was non-life-threatening.

The investigation led police to focus on a home on Lyndhurst Street, which led to all traffic being closed in the area. It has since reopened.

No suspects are in custody for the reported stabbing and RPD says their investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.