ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was injured following a car accident that happened on Lux Street overnight into Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators determined that the driver of a white Nissan SUV was driving east on Lux St. when she hit a parked red Kia. Nobody was inside the Kia at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Rochester General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No tickets or charges have been filed.

The area of Lux Street was closed to traffic earlier Thursday morning. The accident remains under investigation.