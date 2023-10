ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that after arriving at the scene, they found the 26-year-old victim on the road. The vehicle already left the scene.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.