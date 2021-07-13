Woman injured after car struck by gunfire on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a woman was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Sigel Street, near Bay Street, for the report of gunshots fired around 1 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located evidence indicating at least one gunshot was fired, police say.

Officials say a vehicle being driven through the area, occupied by two Rochester woman in their 30s, was struck by gunfire. They say neither of them was shot, but one of the women suffered a non-life threatening injury to her upper body caused by glass shattered from the gunshot that struck the vehicle.

Police say AMR responded and treated the 39-year-old woman at the scene.

At this time no arrests have been made and police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 911.

