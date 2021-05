ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Monday near South Union Street in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. and found the 47-year-old woman injured. She was transported to an area hospital where her condition is considered critical.

The striking vehicle had left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.