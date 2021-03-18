Woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old Rochester woman was hospitalized for life threatening injuries after being found with a gunshot wound.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Emerson Street and Sawdey Way shortly before 2 a.m. for the report of a woman “having a medical incident.”

Upon arrival, it was determined she needed immediate medical attention and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“While at Strong, medical staff determined the citizen had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body,” according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.

Check back as News 8 WROC will provide updates to this developing story.