Woman hospitalized after shooting on Rochester’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Smith Street on Rochester’s westside of the city.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival they found the woman, who is in her early 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.