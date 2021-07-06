Woman hospitalized after shooting on northside of Rochester

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been hospitalized after a shooting on Bremen Street, on the northside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a woman shot. Upon arrival they found the 21-year-old who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with any information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss