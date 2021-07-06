Woman hospitalized after shooting on northside of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been hospitalized after a shooting on Bremen Street, on the northside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a woman shot. Upon arrival they found the 21-year-old who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with any information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.