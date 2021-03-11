Woman hospitalized after shooting on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Avenue D for the report of “numerous individuals congregating in the middle of Hudson Avenue blocking vehicular traffic,” around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

RPD officials said as crowds were dispersing, there were reports of shots fired from the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street. “As officers made their way to the area of Hudson Av / Ernst St, evidence of shots being fired was located.”

A short time later an 18-year-old Greece woman was taken to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. According to officials, she had at least one gunshot wound to her upper body which was determined to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.