ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening, after a shooting at a Rochester church.

Officers on scene say shots were fired into Iglesia Ebenezer on Merrimac Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

